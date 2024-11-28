76 out of 91 missiles destroyed over Ukraine - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 28 November, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack UAVs.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
A total of 188 targets were launched:
- 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region - Russian Federation in Kharkiv region;
- 57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area - Volgograd region - Russia;
- 28 "Kalibr" cruise missiles, the launch area is the Black Sea;
- 3 Kh-59/69 guided missiles, launch area airspace over the Black Sea;
- 97 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unidentified drones from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo districts of the Russian Federation.
As of 10:30 a.m., 76 Kh-101/"Kalibr" cruise missiles, 3 Kh-59/69 GAMs, 35 "Shahed" attack UAVs and unidentified drones were confirmed downed.
62 enemy drones were lost locally.
"The enemy's missile and drone strike was aimed at Ukraine's energy facilities," the Air Force added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password