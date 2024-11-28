76 out of 91 missiles destroyed over Ukraine - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 28 November, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force.

A total of 188 targets were launched:

3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region - Russian Federation in Kharkiv region;

57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area - Volgograd region - Russia;

28 "Kalibr" cruise missiles, the launch area is the Black Sea;

3 Kh-59/69 guided missiles, launch area airspace over the Black Sea;

97 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unidentified drones from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo districts of the Russian Federation.

As of 10:30 a.m., 76 Kh-101/"Kalibr" cruise missiles, 3 Kh-59/69 GAMs, 35 "Shahed" attack UAVs and unidentified drones were confirmed downed.

62 enemy drones were lost locally.

"The enemy's missile and drone strike was aimed at Ukraine's energy facilities," the Air Force added.

