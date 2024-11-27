Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense: Pressure on Russia should be maintained and increased

On November 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Yesterday, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held because of Russia's use of a new ballistic missile. We discussed with Mark the available response capabilities - the necessary strengthening of Ukraine's air defense. I named specific air defense systems that are needed and that can work. Our partners have these air defense systems," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the decisions of the NATO summit in Washington on air defense and other supplies for the front have not yet been fully implemented.

We expect this, and it has a significant impact on the motivation and morale of our people. The recent authorization of long-range strikes on military targets in Russia has helped. But the pressure on Russia must be maintained and increased at different levels," the President emphasized.

In addition, the parties discussed contacts with partners - with America and others - our coordinated work with them to fulfill what we have already agreed on and for the sake of the necessary additional strengthening - both military and political. In particular, for the sake of inviting Ukraine to NATO, Zelenskyy added.

He thanked Rutte for his assistance and briefing on his communication and negotiations with partners.

