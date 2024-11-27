Ukraine will achieve its strategic goal - membership in European Union, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the approval of the new composition of the EC.

The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I sincerely congratulate Ursula von der Leyen on the approval of the new composition of the College of Commissioners. I wish the new composition of the European Commission success in strengthening the united Europe and enhancing the role of the EU as a global leader," the statement reads.

The President noted that Ukraine expects to continue fruitful cooperation on key issues of the EU-Ukraine strategic agenda.

We are confident that during the work of this composition of the European Commission, Ukraine will achieve its strategic goal - membership in the European Union," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As Censor.NET reported, on November 27, the European Parliament approved the new composition of the European Commission for the next five years, proposed by EC President Ursula von der Leyen.