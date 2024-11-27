Ukrainian defenders repel 16 enemy attacks in Kursk region, fighting continues - General Staff

So far, 150 combat engagements have taken place. The situation is the most tense today in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, and the enemy is also active in the Kupiansk and Vremivka directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, the enemy conducted 11 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 22 GABs and using 648 kamikaze drones to destroy it. It fired almost 4,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked five times near Vovchansk and Tykhe. One firefight is still ongoing. Over the last day, the enemy lost 77 servicemen in killed and wounded in the area, Ukrainian troops destroyed two artillery systems, a vehicle, 13 UAVs and four units of enemy special equipment, and damaged an armored combat vehicle, six vehicles and four units of special equipment.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai and Kruhliakivka 17 times during the day. All enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka and Torske. Our soldiers stopped all the enemy's attempts. The occupiers' aviation also launched attacks with GABs on Ivanivka and Torske.

Read more: Occupiers intensified shelling of Kupiansk, while evacuation pace has significantly decreased - CMA

Hostilities in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy was active in the area of Bila Hora. Ukrainian units repelled one attack by the invaders. Vasiukivka, Nykyforivka and Markove came under Russian air strikes.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted six offensives against the positions of our troops. All attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense 35 times in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Zhovte and Chumatske. Our troops repelled twenty-six attacks, the fighting is ongoing and enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our positions 36 times. The enemy was most active in the area of Sontsivka, Berestky, Kurakhove, Dalne, Yelizavetivka, Antonivka and Hanivka, where Ukrainian troops repelled 30 attacks, and six firefights are still ongoing.

Read more: Occupiers attacked car in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: Two wounded

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, our troops repelled fourteen enemy attacks near Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly and Novodarivka, and four more clashes are still ongoing. The occupiers were actively using aviation: they dropped GABs on Novosilka and also hit Velyka Novosilka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy continues to try to drive our units out of their positions, where it made six unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions over the past day.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks, and the fighting continues.

Today, the soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade, the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 14th Ivan Bohun Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 126th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces should be commended for their effective and professional combat work, as they are effectively destroying the enemy and inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

See more: Occupiers attacked rescuers in Nikopol district: Vehicle was damaged. PHOTO