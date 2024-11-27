Occupiers attacked rescuers in Nikopol district: Vehicle was damaged. PHOTO

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops dropped a munition from a UAV on a rescue vehicle.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This afternoon, during the inspection of the territory after the enemy shelling in one of the villages of Nikopol district, Russian troops launched a targeted attack on the rescuers," the statement said.

As noted, as a result of the UAV dropping a munition, a SES vehicle was damaged. There were no injuries among the rescuers.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s attack on Sumy: Only destruction of Russian weapons on enemy’s territory is realistic way to defend against attacks. VIDEO



