Occupiers attacked car in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: Two wounded
Today, on November 27, in the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian military attacked a car with civilians with an FPV drone.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"Two people were wounded as a result of an attack by an fpv drone - the enemy's hunt for civilians continues. The Russians attacked a car with two civilian men who were traveling on the road in Vasylivka district," the statement said.
It is also noted that the driver and passenger of the car were injured and both were hospitalized.
Earlier, it was reported that the invaders hit a car carrying bread to the frontline villages with an FPV drone, injuring the driver.
