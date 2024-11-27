ENG
Ruscists dropped bombs on Yasnohirka, Donetsk region: 15 houses destroyed. PHOTO

The day before, on 26 November 2024, Russian troops attacked the village of Yasnohirka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, with two aerial bombs. A fire broke out at the site of the direct hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

According to the State Emergency Service, 15 houses were destroyed as a result of the Russian air strike.

As noted, the firefighters extinguished the fire in a residential building and a car over an area of 17 square metres.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the scale of the destruction shows the cynicism and cruelty of the enemy," the rescuers said.

