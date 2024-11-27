Occupiers intensified shelling of Kupiansk, while evacuation pace has significantly decreased - CMA

Russian troops have significantly increased the shelling of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, but people do not want to leave - more than a thousand residents remain in the part of Kupiansk, the villages of Kivsharivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of the Kupiansk city military administration, Andrii Besedin, said this on TV.

"Before that, the enemy controlled the central parts of Kupiansk with FPV drones, the entrances to Kupiansk. This made it impossible for us to deliver humanitarian aid to the city. Now these attacks have increased, they have increased many times. As of today, there have been more than 10 hits on civilian transport and civilian infrastructure," said Besedin.

At the same time, he noted that the pace of evacuation has slowed down significantly, and people do not want to leave. More than a thousand residents remain on the left bank of Oskol (part of Kupiansk, Kivsharivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi).