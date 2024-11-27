ENG
News War
Enemy attacked border community in Sumy region with drone, one man was wounded

Occupiers attacked community in Sumy region with drone

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 27, Russian invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of the village of Kindrativka in the Khotyn community of the Sumy region with a drone. A man was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

According to investigators, the enemy attack took place around 15:20.

"As a result of the attack, the occupiers wounded a 59-year-old man who was near his home," the agency said.

Law enforcement officers are currently documenting the consequences of the Russian shelling.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

