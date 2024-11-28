Situation is difficult. Emergency outages may last until 20:00 - Yasno

Emergency power outages due to the Russian missile attack may last until 20:00.

This was stated by Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

"There are emergency blackouts across the country due to the enemy's attack on our energy sector. There is no end in sight. No details either. The situation in the power system is complicated.

According to Ukrenergo's forecast, the emergency power outages will last until the evening, 20:00, but this is only a forecast," he said.

Critical infrastructure is now powered.

Shelling of Ukraine on 28 November 2024

During the night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones, and in the morning they launched a massive attack on a number of regions.

