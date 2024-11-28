Occupiers attack Kherson region with drone: two women wounded in Antonivka, one killed
On the afternoon of November 28, Russian military attacked Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, with a drone. The shelling resulted in injuries and a death.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
According to the investigation, at about 12:20 a.m., a Russian drone struck a street with a munition, killing a 59-year-old man. He died on the spot from his injuries.
Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime involving premeditated murder.
Russian invaders also dropped explosives on a public transport stop in Antonivka. It happened around 10:00 am. The women received injuries of varying severity.
They were hospitalized and are being provided with the necessary assistance, said Roman Mrochko, head of the city's military administration.
