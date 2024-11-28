Putin: Russia will not allow acquisition of nuclear weapons in Ukraine
The Russian Federation will use "all available means of destruction" in case Ukraine obtains nuclear weapons.
This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.
According to the Kremlin leader, Russia "will not allow Ukraine to acquire nuclear weapons."
"The transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine by anyone would be a violation of non-proliferation obligations," Putin added.
In response to a question about strikes on "decision centers" in Ukraine, the Russian dictator also said that "anything is possible today during the day."
Putin's arrest warrant
On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.
