Netherlands does not support transfer of Gripen to Ukraine, process is already "on hold" - media

The issue of transferring Swedish Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine has been suspended for now due to fears of resource allocation expressed by NATO officials.

As noted, the transfer of Swedish Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine has been "put on hold" due to a decision that reflects NATO's position. This conclusion was reached after a statement by the Chief of the Dutch General Staff, General Onno Eichelsheim, for the Breaking Defence publication.

The general said that it is necessary to avoid transferring a large number of systems to Ukraine, as the country does not have enough pilots to operate them. "We need to take a balanced look at what capabilities are needed now," he said.

In his opinion, the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighters is also inappropriate, as it could spread resources, creating the need to support several types of aircraft.

"Prepare the Ukrainians for the F-16, provide them with weapons, money, logistics, spare parts that are available all over the world to keep these aircraft in good working order and operating without interruption," Eichelsheim said.

Defence Express assumes that this position reflects the collective opinion of a number of NATO military and officials who have "paused" the transfer of Swedish fighter jets. At the same time, it looks like a political "ping-pong" that delays a concrete decision.

As a reminder, Sweden has previously handed over components for the JAS 39 Gripen to Ukraine, but the issue of the delivery of the aircraft remains unresolved. The exact timing and possibility of delivery of the fighters have not yet been confirmed. The Gripen is considered to be effective in air combat and capable of enhancing Ukraine's defence capabilities.