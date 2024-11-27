Seven European countries promise to increase supplies of ammunition to Ukraine

Seven European countries plan to increase aid to Ukraine in the coming months. In particular, it concerns the supply of ammunition.

This is stated in a joint statement by the heads of government of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland and Sweden, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The prime ministers noted that Ukraine must be able to withstand Russian aggression to ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

"In the coming months, we will increase our support, including to the Ukrainian defense industry, and invest in providing more ammunition for Ukraine," the statement said.

The countries also assured that they are committed to strengthening deterrence and defense against conventional and hybrid attacks, as well as expanding sanctions against Russia and those who support Russian aggression.