Russia wants to launch offensive on Kherson, 300 boats prepared to cross river - FT

Russian occupation forces are probably preparing an offensive on Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Financial Times, this was stated by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to the publication, Russia is planning to increase pressure on Ukraine before Donald Trump returns to the White House. Therefore, the ruscists are preparing for a potential offensive in the Kherson region through the Dnieper River.

"Russia wants to launch another offensive here," Prokudin said, adding that Russia has assembled "300 boats to cross the river."

Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army's "South" detachment, said Russian troops are trying to seize river islands and move closer to the western bank of Kherson.

"They have recently made a major offensive on Kozatskyi Island, northeast of the city, near Nova Kakhovka," the FT writes.

