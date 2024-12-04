Netherlands to hand over two mine countermeasures ships to Ukraine

The Netherlands will hand over two mine countermeasures ships Zr.Ms.Makkum and Vlaardingen to Ukraine, the Ukrainian crew has already been trained on one of them.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

As noted, 35 Ukrainians were trained on board the Zr.Ms.Makkum mine detector. They form the crew of the Vlaardingen, which was decommissioned in March this year. Makkum was decommissioned on November 25.

"Both ships were donated to Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It is reported that the training of the future crew lasted more than 2 months and has now been completed.

It is also noted that NATO Allies provided instructors and interpreters. At the same time, technical personnel are being trained at the Belgian Naval Academy.

"The training of Ukrainians on Makkum was successful. The training was considered intensive as the vessel sailed with a double crew for 2 months. The initial level of Ukrainians was different. Therefore, the training program has always been adjusted," the Defense Ministry said.

It is emphasized that, like Vlaardingen, Makkum will eventually be donated to Ukraine. These 2 mine detectors, along with Belgian and British ships, will become the basis of Ukraine's mine action capability.

Prior to the handover to Vlaardingen, the Ukrainian crew is undergoing training. It is not yet known when it will be completed.