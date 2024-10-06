Russians attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles: civilian cargo ship was damaged

On the night of October 6, Russian troops attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, a civilian cargo ship was damaged.

"Regarding the missile attack: a civilian cargo ship was damaged as a result of the shelling. Fortunately, no one was injured," he wrote.

Kiper also noted that law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of yet another crime committed by the Russians against the civilian population.

"According to the investigation, on the night of 6 October 2024, the enemy launched an air attack on Odesa and the region. Preliminary, the strikes were carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

The drone attack damaged warehouse buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline. A 59-year-old man, a security guard at one of the warehouses, was injured and taken to hospital with injuries of varying severity.

A civilian cargo ship was also damaged as a result of an enemy missile attack on the port infrastructure.

The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established.

At the scene, prosecutors and SSU investigators are documenting the consequences of Russia's armed aggression.

