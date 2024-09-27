Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine, enemy attacked Starokostiantyniv with "Kinzhals" - Air Force (updated)

An air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of 2 MiG-31K aircraft to Russia. Launches of Kinzhal missiles were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Takeoff of 2 MiG-31K fighters from Savasleika airfield. An air raid alert has been announced throughout Ukraine.

Launches of Kinzhals were recorded. Missiles from the south towards Starokostiantyniv. 2 missiles at Starokostiantyniv," the statement reads.

5:36 All-clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 39 minutes.

