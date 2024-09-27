Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine, enemy attacked Starokostiantyniv with "Kinzhals" - Air Force (updated)
An air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of 2 MiG-31K aircraft to Russia. Launches of Kinzhal missiles were recorded.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Takeoff of 2 MiG-31K fighters from Savasleika airfield. An air raid alert has been announced throughout Ukraine.
Launches of Kinzhals were recorded. Missiles from the south towards Starokostiantyniv. 2 missiles at Starokostiantyniv," the statement reads.
5:36 All-clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 39 minutes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password