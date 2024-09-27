Occupiers are trying to assault in more than 10 settlements in Pokrovsk sector - NGU

Russian troops are trying to assault the positions of the Defense Forces in more than 10 settlements in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by the spokesman for the National Guard Ruslan Muzychuk, Censor.NET informs citing Ukrinform.

"Pokrovsk remains a difficult area. Here, the enemy is trying to attack our positions in the vicinity of more than 10 settlements and, as our fighters note, primarily involves infantry groups that are trying to storm areas near settlements, carry out frontal attacks, periodically using armored vehicles," he said.

Muzychuk said that the Russians are trying to use artillery and aviation in the areas where they concentrate their main efforts during their assaults.

"As for the eastern directions, the Guards repelled 25 attempts of assault over the last day. The enemy also used armored vehicles, including tanks. In total, 10 tanks and six units of other armored vehicles were destroyed and the positions were held," the NGU spokesman said.

