If Pokrovsk is lost, steel production in Ukraine could be halved due to a shortage of coking coal.

This was stated by the president of Ukrmetallurgprom, Oleksandr Kalenkov, reports EP.

He noted that currently, the territory controlled by Ukraine has the resources to reach a steel production level of 12 million tons per year, but in the first two years of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's steel production was 6-6.5 million tons per year.

"In two years, we have smelted 6-6.5 million tons of steel, and this year we can reach 7.5 million tons. If we lose Pokrovsk, it will be 2-3 million tons," Kalenkov said.

Kalenkov reminded that Pokrovsk remains the only mine controlled by Ukraine that produces coking coal for metallurgy, so if the government loses control of the city, there will be a shortage of it.

As reported earlier, Pokrovsk is home to Ukraine's largest producer of coking coal used in metallurgy, Pokrovske Mine Administration PrJSC. In 2020, the company produced 6.16 million tons of K-grade raw coal.

In March 2021, it officially came under the control of Rinat Akhmetov and Vadym Novynskyi's Metinvest Group.