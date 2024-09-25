He was reconnoitering geolocation of Armed Forces headquarters and fortified districts: SSU detains Russian agent in Pokrovsk. PHOTO

SSU detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Donetsk region. The offender was spying on the Defense Forces in the hottest area of the frontline - Pokrovsk, where fierce fighting is ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

The task of a Russian agent

The suspect was an employee of a local mining company who was remotely recruited by the Russian special services in July this year.

It is noted that he reconnoitered the geolocation of the headquarters and fortifications of Ukrainian troops involved in the defense of the district center.

The agent paid special attention to the firing positions of the heavy artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which keeps the occupiers' assault groups under fire control.

He was also trying to identify the base points of SSU units conducting counter-sabotage activities in the area and performing other special and combat missions.

"During the reconnaissance raids, the agent behaved like an ordinary resident of a frontline community who went to work at a local mine. But during such trips, he covertly recorded the location of Ukrainian troops and marked the corresponding coordinates on Google maps," the press service said.

To communicate with the Russian secret service, the suspect first used an anonymous account in a popular messenger. Subsequently, hoping to "confuse the traces," he switched to communicating with his Russian handler through banned Russian social networks.

SBU CI officers exposed the agent at the initial stage of his intelligence activities. This allowed us to document the offender's crimes, detain him and prevent him from "leaking" relevant information about Pokrovsk's defense to the ruscists.

What does a traitor face?

During the searches, the detainee's cell phone and SIM cards were seized, which he periodically changed to conceal his communication with the occupiers.

SSU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

