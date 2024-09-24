Kherson resident, who helped ruscists to torture Ukrainian patriots during city’s occupation, was detained - SSU. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a former employee of the Kherson Correctional Colony was served a notice of suspicion of high treason and voluntarily holding a position in an illegal law enforcement agency.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, law enforcement officers established the location of the offender and detained him.

What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, in May 2022, during the occupation of Kherson, the suspect collaborated with the enemy. He was employed by the illegally created "Northern Correctional Colony No. 90", where he took the position of "junior inspector of the supervision group".

In his pseudo-position, the suspect carried out criminal orders and instructions of representatives of the aggressor country, contributing to the establishment of occupation law enforcement agencies, for which he received a salary in rubles.

He also provided security for convicts who were involved in the construction of fortifications and defences in Kherson and the region.

After the de-occupation of Kherson, the defendant tried to avoid justice by moving from the regional centre to another district of the region.

The suspect has been detained as a measure of restraint.

What does the SSU say?

According to the SSU, the traitor guarded the cells in the prison, where the ruscists were taking Ukrainian patriots - members of the resistance movement in the region.

"The defendant also participated in the convoying of victims to other Russian torture chambers created by the aggressor in the temporarily occupied part of the territory in southern Ukraine.

In the detention centres, people were subjected to numerous forms of torture, including electric shocks, beatings with sticks and detention in punishment cells without food and water," the SSU added.