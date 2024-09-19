Two traitors who worked for ruscists’ occupation administrations in Luhansk and Kharkiv regions were detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU detained two more traitors who collaborated with the Russian occupation administrations in the Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one of the defendants was the "deputy director of the LPR lyceum," which the ruscists created on the basis of a seized school in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. The woman ordered the lyceum's teachers to teach the history of Ukraine exclusively according to the Russian Federation's "methodologies", which completely falsified the facts of the formation of Ukrainian statehood. In addition, the traitor praised Putin and Russia's full-scale invasion, which she regularly spoke about in front of the school community.

In August of this year, the woman arrived in Kyiv via the EU countries to resolve social issues. She planned to stay in the city for some time and then return to Luhansk. SBU officers established her whereabouts and detained her in a rented apartment.

The investigation established that the suspect was a 42-year-old resident of Luhansk region who in 2014 began cooperating with the enemy. Before being appointed to her "position", she took "retraining courses" in Rostov-on-Don.

Another traitor, a 58-year-old resident of Kupiansk, was detained in the Kharkiv region. After the city was captured, she was employed by the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. There, she was appointed to a "position" where she prepared documentation for the maintenance of military barracks and the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation.

The women were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 and Part 3 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face imprisonment.