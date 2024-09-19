He justified Russia’s war against Ukraine: SSU serves notice of suspicion to Archimandrite Volodymyr of UOC-MP monastery in Kyiv. PHOTO (updated)

The Security Service documented the information and subversive activities of another representative of the UOC-MP, who acted in favor of Russia. This is the archimandrite of a monastery in Kyiv.

Updated at 12:20 pm. According to media reports, it is 39-year-old Archimandrite Volodymyr (secular name Oleksii Rakk) of the Holy Vvedensky Monastery of the UOC-MP.

According to the investigation, the cleric used social media to justify Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and spread fakes about the socio-political situation in our country.

During the searches at the suspect's place of residence in the premises of the UOC-MP monastery, evidence of criminal acts was found.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The SSU added that the investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The sanction of the incriminated article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for a sentence of 5 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the SSU was conducting searches at the Holy Vvedensky Monastery of the UOC-MP in Kyiv.

