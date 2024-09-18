ENG
SSU conducts searches in Holy Vvedensky Monastery of UOC MP in Kyiv - sources. PHOTO

The SSU continues to cleanse Ukraine of Moscow's agents in rasons. According to our information, since the morning of 18 September, SSU operatives have been conducting searches at the Holy Vvedensky Monastery of the UOC-MP.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to its own sources.

"They say that local monks are very fond of 'holy mother Russia', spreading Kremlin propaganda and supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine," the source said.

Обшуки у Свято-Введенському монастирі
We are waiting for details from the SSU.

