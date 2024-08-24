Zelenskyy signed law banning UOC-MP in Ukraine

On Saturday, 24 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law banning the activities of religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

The relevant document is published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

It should be noted that the law is expected to enter into force 30 days after its signing and promulgation.

Communities of the UOC-MP will have nine months to sever ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Religious organizations suspected of collaborating with the Russian Orthodox Church will be examined by an expert commission. It is to be set up by the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience (SESS). If the commission finds any violations, the SESF will issue an order to the church to remedy the situation.

After that, a court will decide whether to ban the religious organization.

On 20 August, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Activities of Religious Organisations in Ukraine", which bans the activities of religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation.