Russian army advanced near Stelmakhivka, in Hrodivka and Ukrainsk - DeepState. MAP

The Russian occupiers are advancing near Stelmakhivka, Hrodivka, and Ukrainsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has advanced near Stelmakhivka, in Hrodivka and Ukrainsk. Fighting continues in the area of ​​Zhelanne Pershe," the message reads.

These settlements belong to the Pokrovsk district.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians advanced near Vuhledar and 5 other settlements in the Donetsk region.




