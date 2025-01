DeepState analysts have updated the map of hostilities and reported on the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the osinters.

"The enemy advanced near Kolisnykivka, Katerynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Spirne and Ukrainsk. The situation in Kreminne has been clarified," the statement said.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 100 combat engagements have already taken place, most of them in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff