Mobilised Kharkiv resident was preparing Russian missile attack on his own brigade and planning to escape to occupiers. He was detained by SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service detained another Russian agent in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

What is known about the Russian agent?

As noted, he was a recently mobilised 45-year-old resident of the city, who was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence in August this year.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the traitor had to adjust the air strike on one of the units of his AFU brigade.

He planned to flee to Russia and join the ranks of the occupiers

According to the SSU, in exchange for this, the Russian special service promised to "evacuate" the agent to the aggressor country, where he planned to join the enemy army and fight against Ukraine.

"To direct the fire, the defendant marked the 'right' locations on a Google map and sent a screenshot to his Russian handler.

The agent also conducted additional reconnaissance near the Ukrainian air defence positions, which the ruscists hoped to "bypass" during a missile attack," the statement said.

According to the instructions of the Russian military intelligence, before the enemy shelling, the traitor had to arrive at a certain place on the front line, and the occupiers had to create a "corridor" for him to cross the front line.

See more: He spied on locations of Ukrainian troops: Demobilized conscript of Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained - SSU. PHOTO

Detention of a traitor

"However, the SSU officers were proactive and as soon as they documented the agent's criminal actions, they detained him at the stage of preparation for 'evacuation' to Russia," the SSU added.

In addition, during the special operation, the SSU took comprehensive measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops, which completely disrupted the aggressor's plans.

During the search, mobile phones used by the detainee to communicate with the Russian special service were seized.

What does a traitor face?

Based on the evidence, the SSU investigators served a notice of suspicion to the offender under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Two traitors who worked for ruscists’ occupation administrations in Luhansk and Kharkiv regions were detained - SSU. PHOTO