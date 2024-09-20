He spied on locations of Ukrainian troops: Demobilized conscript of Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service detained a Russian military intelligence agent in Zaporizhzhia. The demobilized conscript was spying on Ukrainian troops engaged in combat operations on the southern front.

This was reported by the press center of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

According to law enforcement, the enemy was most interested in the geolocation of command posts, ammunition depots, and fortifications of the Defence Forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

The occupiers also wanted to know about the main routes of movement, the approximate number and names of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's military equipment heading to the front line.

Russia recruits a demobilized conscript of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

To obtain intelligence, the occupiers recruited a 22-year-old demobilized conscript who had previously served in one of Ukraine's military garrisons.

"The young man came to the attention of Russian military intelligence because of his parents, who live in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region and cooperate with the Russian special service," the SSU said.

In May this year, he retired from the army and settled in the regional center. Later, he was remotely contacted by a staff member of the 316th Intelligence Centre of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU) based in Sevastopol. The occupier has already been identified by the SSU.

The agent was recording the locations of Ukrainian troops

At first, the enemy intelligence service requested from its agent the coordinates of combat units and logistics warehouses of the military unit in which the former conscript served.

Then, on the instructions of the Russian GRU, the traitor began to walk around the frontline town, where he secretly recorded the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units and bridges they were using to move towards the frontline.

The enemy planned to use the intelligence to prepare strikes against the Ukrainian Armed Forces using guided aerial bombs, kamikaze drones, and heavy artillery.

The SSU was proactive and detained the agent red-handed while he was conducting reconnaissance near a military facility.

The traitor is served a notice of suspicion of high treason

A mobile phone used by the detainee to communicate with his Russian handler was seized at the scene.

Based on the obtained evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.