He was spying on mobile air defence groups and "Liut" assault brigade: SSU detains Russian agent in Odesa. PHOTO

SSU detained an agent of Russian special services in Odesa. The offender was preparing coordinates for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city.

Agent tasks

The priority targets of the enemy were the temporary bases of the units of the joint assault brigade of the National Police "Liut" (Rage - ed.note), which perform tasks on the southern front.

The occupiers also planned to strike at the locations of mobile air defence firing groups.

As noted, to obtain geolocations for the attacks, the Russian special service remotely recruited a 63-year-old Odesa resident who agreed to cooperate in exchange for money.

"To carry out hostile tasks, he regularly walked around the city, where he covertly photographed military facilities under the guise of walking. The agent used e-mail to pass intelligence to the aggressor," the press service said.

SSU officers documented the offender's reconnaissance activities step by step and detained him red-handed while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a military facility.

Additional measures were also taken to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

Traitor is served a notice of suspicion by the SSU

During the search of the detainee's apartment, the SSU seized a mobile phone and computer equipment with evidence of criminal activity.

The SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

