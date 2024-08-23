He corrected double strike by "Iskander" on Odesa: SSU detained agent of FSB of Russian Federation. PHOTO

The SSU detained an FSB agent in Odesa, a local realtor who was spying on the Defence Forces and adjusting air attacks on the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

Agent adjusts Iskander's strike on Odesa

On 15 March this year, he "reported" to the Russian secret service on the consequences of a double strike on the regional center. Then the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of the port city with Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

When rescuers, National Police officers, and medics arrived at the scene of the "arrival", the racists fired a second missile at them.

Immediately afterward, an FSB agent arrived at the scene, conducted further reconnaissance, and passed on information about the damaged facilities and the estimated number of dead and wounded to the occupiers.

Read also on Censor.NET: Corrected missile strikes on Ochakov: SSU detains FSB informant. PHOTO.

The defendant communicated with the Russian special service through his acquaintance, a member of the Russian occupation groups who took part in the capture of Mariupol and Bakhmut.

The militant then passed the intelligence information to his brother, who is a member of an FSB unit stationed in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.

After "leaking" information about the consequences of a double missile strike on Odesa, the traitor continued to perform tasks to adjust enemy fire.

Among the enemy's priority targets were the places where the Defence Forces were temporarily based in the regional center. To gather intelligence, the realtor used his connections among his clients in the dark.

Read it on Censor.NET: He spied on checkpoints in Kramatorsk and planned to escape to Russia: Traitor lawyer sentenced to 14 years

During the special operation, SSU officers documented the offender's crimes in stages and detained him as he was preparing to pass new intelligence to the aggressor.

In addition, during the investigation, the SSU established the facts of the FSB agent's information and subversive activities. This refers to his provocative comments on the YouTube video-hosting service, where he spread fakes about Ukrainian defenders and justified the war crimes of Ruscists.

What does a traitor face?

During the search, SSU officers seized mobile phones and laptops with evidence of his crimes. SSU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

p. 1, Art. 161 (violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability, and other grounds);

p. 1, 3, Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Also read: SSU: Corrector guided Russian KABs at positions of the Defence Forces in Donetsk region. PHOTO.