SBU: Adjuster guided Russian GABs at positions of Defence Forces in Donetsk region. PHOTO

The Security Service detained another Russian informant who was adjusting the shelling of the Defence Forces' combat positions in Donetsk region.

It is noted that the attacker transmitted geolocations to the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which keeps under fire control the assault groups of the occupiers attacking on the eastern front.

He also tried to establish the coordinates of the air defence system covering the ground units of Ukrainian troops in the area of Kostiantynivka.

The corrector sent the information to a specialised Russian intelligence group via the Telegram messenger.

The Security Service detained an enemy informant during an operational combination when he was crossing a checkpoint of the Defence Forces.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 49-year-old local resident, an ideological supporter of ruscism. To collect intelligence, he went around the area and recorded the locations of potential targets.





During the searches, the detainee's mobile phone with evidence of his criminal activity was found.

The SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.