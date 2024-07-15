He passed locations of AFU in Mykolaiv to enemy: SSU detains telegram channel administrator. PHOTOS

The Security Service detained another supporter of rushism who was passing information to the occupiers about the locations of the Defence Forces in Mykolaiv.

It is noted that the defendant administered a local Telegram channel, where he published the locations and routes of the TCR representatives, and called on conscripts to evade mobilisation.

According to the case, he acted on the instructions of the Russian special services.





In this way, the enemy tried to disrupt mobilization in the region and planned to use the information to conduct sabotage against Ukrainian defenders, in particular by arson of AFU vehicles.

To obtain the information, the defendant personally travelled around the city and solicited information under the guise of friendly conversations with his friends.





The SSU documented the criminal actions of the offender and detained him.

During the searches, two mobile phones and a computer with evidence of subversive activity were seized from him.

The SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations).

The offender is in custody. In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the blogger's criminal actions under Part 6 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration), which provides for a sentence of up to 12 years in prison, is being decided.





