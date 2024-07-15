SSU detains one of main customs officers in Prykarpattia region, who extorted bribes from importers. PHOTO

The SSU and the State Bureau of Investigations dismantled a corruption scheme at Ivano-Frankivsk Customs.

What did the investigation find?

As noted, as a result of complex measures in the regional centre, the head of one of the key departments of the customs authority was detained.

According to the investigation, the official organised a criminal mechanism for obtaining money from representatives of importing companies.

How did the scheme work?

"In exchange for bribes, the official "guaranteed" entrepreneurs not to create artificial obstacles during customs clearance of their goods. To implement the "scheme", the suspect engaged several customs brokers from Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia customs offices," the statement said.

One of them was involved in the deal as an intermediary for the transfer of bribes from entrepreneurs.

SSU officers documented 4 facts of receiving illegal benefits by the offenders.

After that, law enforcement officers detained the organiser of the crime and the intermediary red-handed while receiving the new "tranche".







Suspicions of scheme participants

According to the SSU, the issue of serving both detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) is currently being decided.

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

"Searches are ongoing at the places of work and residence of the defendants. All the circumstances of the crime and the full range of people involved are being established. The complex measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office and with the assistance of the leadership of the State Customs Service," the SBU said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the SBU had exposed a large-scale corruption scheme at the Customs Service: 28 searches are being conducted simultaneously at customs officers.