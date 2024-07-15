Four soldiers tried to escape to Moldova, one of them was shot dead: SBI investigates circumstances of incident. PHOTO

SBI officers opened a criminal investigation into the death of a serviceman who tried to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

Soldiers run away from a training unit

According to operational data, on 14 July 2024, in the Zakhariv district of Odesa region, four servicemen escaped from a military unit and tried to cross to the Republic of Moldova on foot. The fugitives hired a taxi to get to the border.

While trying to cross the border, border guards spotted them and detained them. One of the fugitives attacked the border guard, trying to escape. In response, the border guard used his service weapon and shot the attacker dead.

Urgent investigative actions are underway, all the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Preliminary classification of the offence: abuse of power by a law enforcement officer that caused grave consequences (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region is in charge of the proceedings.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a border guard shot dead a military deserter who had attacked him in Odesa region.