They adjusted Russian missile strikes on Odesa: SSU detained three members of FSB agent network. PHOTOS

The SSU neutralized an FSB agent group operating in Odesa. The enemy cell consisted of three city residents aged 19 to 23 who worked in a local coffee shop.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

Tasks of agents

As noted, on the instructions of the Russian secret service, they were preparing a massive missile and drone strike on the military infrastructure of the regional center.

"In order to establish the coordinates of potential targets, the defendants went around the city under the guise of friendly walks. If they found the "right" object, the agents would take pictures against its background, including selfies with reference to the area," the statement said.

The enemy was most interested in the locations of military enlistment offices and medical facilities where Ukrainian defenders are being treated.

Read also on Censor.NET: The maritime guard of Odesa region was spied on: SBU detains Russian FSB agent and his accomplice. PHOTO.

Traitors asked for "timely evacuation"

The defendants also tried to identify the combat positions of the air defense and coast guard units defending the city from the air and sea.

The agents sent the information they received via messenger to their FSB supervisor.

For the sake of conspiracy, they hid behind fictitious nicknames and used anonymous chat rooms. For each completed task, the defendants received a monetary "reward" from the Russian Federation.

In addition, the agents asked the occupiers for "timely evacuation" and employment in one of the Russian special services.





Read on Censor.NET: Russian strike adjuster on Yavoriv training ground Kostornyi sentenced to 15 years in prison - Prosecutor General's Office

However, the SSU thwarted the enemy's plans, documented the agent group, and detained all three suspects as they were preparing a "report" to the FSB.

What are the threats to FSB agents?

The SSU also took additional measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

Based on the evidence obtained, SSU investigators served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

Also read: SBU detains six Russian agents who corrected missile strike on high-rise building in Pokrovsk on 7 August 2023 Photo report









