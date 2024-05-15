Six agents of Russian Federation were detained, who corrected rocket attack on high-rise building in Pokrovsk on August 7, 2023, - SSU. PHOTOS

SSU neutralized an agent group of Russian military intelligence in the Donetsk region. The operation resulted in the simultaneous detention of six Russian agents who were located at different addresses and were adjusting the shelling of the region.

It is noted that on 7 August 2023, at the instigation of Russian agents, the Russian occupiers launched a double strike with Iskander missiles on the city of Pokrovsk.

Then, during the first attack, the racists hit an apartment block. When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, the racists struck again.

Numerous civilian casualties and injuries occurred as a result of enemy "air strikes".

The agents had a common supervisor with the Russian GRU

In addition, this intelligence group prepared coordinates for missile strikes on the locations of the Defence Forces in the Avdiivka sector.







To do this, the defendants went around the area alone, where they tried to covertly record the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The criminals acted separately from each other, but were "locked in" to a common supervisor from the Russian military intelligence. The SSU has already identified him. It was he who created and remotely controlled the agent group, which included six residents of the Pokrovskyi district.

To find them and recruit them, the Russian intelligence officer used pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where they posted anti-Ukrainian comments.

During the searches of the Russian agents' residences, the SSU found mobile phones used by them in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of the aggressor.





What are the threats to the agent group?

SSU investigators have served all the detainees suspicion notices under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

They are in custody. The issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions of the defendants under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war) is being decided.

The offenders face life imprisonment.





Rocket attack on Pokrovsk

As a reminder, on 7 August 2023, at around 19:15, the Russian army, allegedly using Iskander missiles, fired on residential buildings in Pokrovsk. As of the morning of 8 August, it was reported that 9 people were killed and 73 were injured.

Later it became known that the number of wounded had increased to 82, 12 high-rise buildings, a hotel, a prosecutor's office, a pension fund, a pharmacy, two shops, two cafes and two civilian cars were damaged.

It was also reported that during the rescue operation in Pokrovsk, the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region, Andrii Omelchenko, was killed.