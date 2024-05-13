SSU CI detains Russian agents planning terrorist attacks in Kyiv by 9 May. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine detained Russian intelligence agents who were planning to carry out 4 terrorist attacks in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Thus, SSU CI officers prevented 4 terrorist attacks in Kyiv, planned by the criminals for 9 May. It was established that the detainees were agents of the Russian GRU, who were installing explosive devices in construction hypermarkets of a well-known chain and near a cafe.

"The improvised explosive devices were disguised in tea bags. They consisted of a timer, a detonator and plastic explosives with incendiary mixture that was supposed to cause large-scale fires. According to the Russian secret service's plan, the explosives were to detonate during peak hours of hypermarket traffic to cause maximum damage to the civilian population. In addition, it was planned to be placed among flammable materials so that such a fire could not be quickly extinguished," the SBU said.

See more: They filmed provocative streams about Ukrainian Armed Forces and passed information about military bases to Russia: SSU detains number of "bloggers". PHOTOS

Another terrorist attack was to take place near a popular Kyiv cafe. Russian agents wanted to plant explosive devices in a car parked nearby.

According to the Security Service, in this way, the Russians wanted to destabilise the situation in Ukraine and send a signal on the symbolic day of 9 May about the alleged presence of a Russian underground in Kyiv, which is waiting for the arrival of the "Russian world".

"By planning these terrorist attacks, Russian special services have once again demonstrated their criminal nature. We acted proactively and disrupted the enemy's plans in time. Every step of the criminals has been documented and they will be punished. As well as anyone who tries to work for the benefit of the Russian Federation. It is symbolic that the dates to which the Russians want to timing their terrorist attacks are gradually becoming a symbol of the failure of their special services," said SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk.

Read more: SSU detains two colonels of State Protection Department who were preparing assassination of President Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

The SSU CI established that the Russian terrorist attacks were supervised by Yurii Syzov, a member of the group who serves in military unit No. 92154. He personally gave instructions to the recruited agents and even recorded a video instruction on how to install an explosive device in one of the stores of the same chain in Moscow region.

The SSU had been monitoring his activities for a long time and documented the criminal actions of the agents step by step.

"In particular, Yuriy Syzov was also responsible for a sabotage in Ukraine, which was to take place in Lviv region in February 2024. At that time, the SSU was also proactive and prevented the explosions.

See more: SSU detains gang of "black gunsmiths" selling trophy machine guns and sniper rifles to criminals. PHOTOS

The SSU has now identified the entire chain of this network, including the agent and combat teams, smugglers who delivered explosives from Russia, as well as the direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack: they were detained red-handed while they were installing explosive devices in the third hypermarket," the SSU said.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes committed, in particular under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111 (high treason);

Art. 113 (sabotage);

Art. 258 (terrorist act).

They face life imprisonment.

See more: SSU conducts counter-intelligence activities in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, the main locations are Sofiyska and Mykhailivska squares. PHOTOS

Earlier it was reported that Russia was preparing terrorist attacks in Kyiv on 9 May.













