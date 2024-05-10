They filmed provocative streams about Ukrainian Armed Forces and passed information about military bases to Russia: SSU detains number of "bloggers". PHOTOS

Bloggers working to disrupt mobilisation in Ukraine and leaking data on the deployment of the Armed Forces were detained in Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Thus, five bloggers filmed provocative streams and wrote fake publications about the Armed Forces, including representatives of military enlistment offices.

This "content" was subsequently used by Russian propagandists to prepare staged stories, in particular for an international audience. The perpetrators also disseminated information about the locations and routes of the Ukrainian military.

The aggressor could have used these coordinates to carry out targeted missile and drone strikes on the locations of the Defence Forces.

"A Kyiv resident was detained who was driving his own car and streaming on YouTube near the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the capital. During the online broadcasts, the blogger not only made the locations public, but also spread fakes about the military in his comments.

Another offender was a Kyiv taxi driver who administered a network of anonymous Telegram channels disguised as advertising services and product sales. He used the network to "disperse" Kremlin narratives about mobilisation in Ukraine and disseminate information about the location of military enlistment offices," the statement said.

The third is a resident of Kyiv who called on social media to disrupt the mobilisation through violent resistance to TCC representatives.

The SSU also detained two more criminals from Kyiv region who leaked the locations of Ukrainian defenders to specialised groups and chatbots of popular messengers. Some of these Internet resources were coordinated from the territory of Russia.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the offenders' residences in Kyiv, as well as in Bucha, Bila Tserkva and Fastiv districts of the region, and found mobile phones with evidence of criminal actions.

They were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period). The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face up to 8 years in prison.

