They directed enemy GABs at positions of AFU near Kharkiv: SSU detained Russian intelligence agents. PHOTO

The SSU prevented new attempts by Russia to inflict fire on Kharkiv’s defense lines. As a result of a special operation in the frontline region, a Russian intelligence group that was preparing a series of air attacks on Ukrainian positions was neutralized.

"Among the main targets of the aggressor were fortifications and fortified areas of Ukrainian troops defending the regional center. The occupiers planned to use super-heavy guided bombs to strike at the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Tasks of Russian agents

As noted, to adjust the Russian GABs to the target, the invaders remotely engaged two of their accomplices from Kharkiv.

Disguised as private repairmen, they traveled around the region alone, covertly recording the locations of Ukrainian troops and defense lines.

The two defendants used a messenger to transmit the information to a Russian intelligence "contact". It turned out to be their acquaintance, a local resident who moved to the temporarily occupied Donetsk in 2014 and joined the Russian special forces.

It was he who was supposed to give the Russian Secret Service the actual coordinates for preparing an air strike on the Kharkiv region.

However, the SBU learned about the enemy's plans at the initial stage of the agents' intelligence activities. This allowed the SSU to document every step of the offenders and take comprehensive measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Suspicions of traitors

At the final stage of the special operation, both criminals were detained in their own homes. During the search, the SBU seized their mobile phones, which they used to communicate with the occupiers.

The SSU investigators served the senior Russian agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The actions of his accomplice are classified under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement, or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground).

Both offenders are in custody. They face from 8 years in prison to life imprisonment.

