SSU: Metropolitan Arsenii of Sviatohirsk Lavra, who "leaked" location of checkpoints of Defense Forces in Donetsk region during service, is suspected. PHOTO

The Security Service documented subversive activities on the part of the abbot of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC (MP), Metropolitan Arsenii.

According to the investigation, the cleric " leaked" to the occupiers the location of the checkpoints of the Defense Forces in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

"It happened during his liturgy. Then the vicar gave the parishioners the addresses of Ukrainian military checkpoints on video.

Later, this video was published on the Lavra's website and in the local group of the Telegram channel," the statement reads.

The SSU notes that in this way the cleric tried to disguisedly "leak" to the aggressor the locations of Ukrainian checkpoints in the frontline area.

According to the investigation, the Metropolitan expressed pro-Kremlin narratives about the war in Ukraine even before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

This is evidenced by the vicar's repeated interviews, in which he called the Russian armed aggression a "civil conflict".

Based on the evidence collected, the SSU investigators served the Metropolitan a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces, if it is possible to identify them on the ground).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The defendant faces up to 8 years in prison.