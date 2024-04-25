All members of Russian "election commission" operating during occupation of Kherson region detained - SSU. PHOTOS

SSU Counterintelligence Corps detained nine collaborators who cooperated with the aggressor during the occupation of the right bank of Kherson region. All of them were members of the so-called "election commission No. 826", which the ruscists created in the then-occupied Beryslav district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Members of the Russian "election committee"

It is noted that the head of the pseudo-institution, who is currently hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine, has also been identified.

According to the investigation, during her time in office, she organised an illegal referendum of the Russian Federation on the "accession" of the region to Russia.

See more: He was adjusting missile strikes and wanted to escape to occupiers’ positions: SSU detained FSS "mole" in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

Actions of traitors during the "referendum"

"To fulfil Moscow's instructions, the collaborator recruited nine local residents, from whom she later formed the full composition of the 'election committee'. On her instructions, her subordinates massively agitated their fellow villagers to support the fake plebiscite and "vote" in favour of the Kremlin," the SSU said.

On the day of the illegal 'referendum', the perpetrators made door-to-door visits to private homes with 'ballot boxes' and fake ballots. During such raids, they were accompanied by armed invaders and collected "votes for joining the Russian Federation".





During the liberation of the region, the "head of the election committee" fled with the occupiers to the left bank of the Kherson region, while her subordinates remained on the right bank and "kept under the radar" near the contact line.

In this way, they hoped to avoid justice. However, SSU officers established their whereabouts and detained them.

See more: SSU: Metropolitan Arsenii of Sviatohirsk Lavra, who "leaked" location of checkpoints of Defense Forces in Donetsk region during service, is suspected. PHOTO

What do traitors face?

SSU investigators have served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration, participation in organizing and holding illegal referendums in the temporarily occupied territory).

The criminals are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison.





The former head of the Russian occupation "election committee" was served a notice of suspicion in absentia under the same article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. As she is hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, the operation is ongoing to bring the offender to justice for her crimes against our country.

Read more: SSU: Former head of occupation "Russian post office", who acted during battles for Kharkiv, sentenced to 11 years in prison