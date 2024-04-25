He was adjusting missile strikes and wanted to escape to occupiers’ positions: SSU detained FSS "mole" in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

The SSU Military Counterintelligence jointly with the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevented the escape of an FSS agent who was adjusting missile and bomb attacks in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

According to the investigation, at his adjustment, the invaders planned to carry out a fire attack on the civilian infrastructure of one of the frontline cities in the region.

The perpetrator was detained near the contact line in the Kupyansk sector when he was trying to secretly reach the occupiers' positions. There, he was to be met by Russian soldiers wearing a St George's ribbon insignia on their sleeves.

They planned to take the informant to the FSS "branch" in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region and thus complete his "evacuation".

The investigation established that the Russian informant was a former conscript of a military unit of the Defence Forces who, on the eve of his discharge, had cooperated with the FSS.

He was prompted to take this "step" by his parents, who live in the temporarily occupied territory in eastern Ukraine and are under the surveillance of the Russian secret service.

Through them, the occupiers "agreed" with the conscript to pass on the coordinates of potential targets and offered him a plan for further escape after "demobilisation".

They used anonymous messenger chats to communicate. According to the investigation, the defendant sent the "necessary" geolocations to the enemy in the form of marks on a Google map.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators of the SSU Office in Kharkiv region served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The detainee is currently in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

