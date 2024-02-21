Russian agent who launched rocket attacks on civilian houses in Kharkiv was detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU exposed another agent of the Russian special services who was adjusting Russian air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

As noted, on 23 January this year, at about 10:00 p.m., the Ruscists fired S-300 and Kh-22 missiles at Kyiv and Kholodnohirsky districts of the city.

Private houses, an educational institution, and a postal enterprise were damaged as a result of the hostile attack. The destruction forced the eviction of 16 civilians, including two children. Nine residents of the regional center were seriously injured.

After the enemy attack, the Russian agent was to arrive at the site of the "arrivals" to collect information about the damaged infrastructure and the injured.

SSU officers detained the offender red-handed while she was conducting reconnaissance near the houses that were shelled by Russian troops. The SSU seized the phone she was using for covert photography and communication with the occupiers.

The investigation revealed that the suspect is a 34-year-old Kharkiv resident who was remotely recruited by the aggressor earlier this year.

They used anonymous chats in the messenger to communicate. After the first sessions of communication with the occupiers, the woman received an "advance" from them for further reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine.

The attacker passed on to the invaders the coordinates of the most densely populated areas of the city, as well as the geolocation of buildings that she believed could be used by the Defence Forces.

In addition, she collected intelligence on the routes of movement of Ukrainian army units towards the eastern front. To gather information, the traitor walked around the city on foot and recorded Ukrainian objects on her own phone camera.

To conceal her communication with the aggressor, the defendant deleted the "reports" she sent to Russia daily.

SSU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

