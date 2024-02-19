Zaporizhzhia regional council deputy head and his accomplices exposed on bribery: they tried to bribe director of regional medical institution - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine jointly with the NABU dismantled a large-scale corruption scheme involving the leadership of Zaporizhzhia Regional Council.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from the Security Service of Ukraine.

As a result of complex measures, the deputy chairman of the regional council, his assistant and a local deputy were exposed on the bribe transfer. According to the investigation, the officials tried to bribe the director of a regional medical institution.



As noted, the head of the medical institution was supposed to facilitate the victory of predetermined companies in medical procurement, as well as the execution of financial transactions by the said medical institution in the interests of financial institutions.

See more: SSU: FSS agent leaked information to enemy to break through Kyiv’s defense in 2022 and spread Russian propaganda. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers exposed all three officials of the regional council red-handed, immediately after they transferred the entire amount of the illegal benefit.



Searches are currently underway at the suspects' places of work and residence.

See more: Russian oligarch Deripaska is served notice of suspicion. SSU detains his top managers who supplied raw materials for Iskander production to Russia. PHOTOS

Within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer, promise or provision of an unlawful benefit to an official), the issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the officials is being resolved.

Read more: Some employees of SSU’s Department for Protection of National Statehood, who were surveilling journalists, were sent to war zone in Donbas - Bihus.Info

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read more: Former SSU General Naumov: Bakanov referred me to Security Service. He left Ukraine on eve of Russian invasion by coincidence