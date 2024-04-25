SSU: Russian agent, who spied on Kharkiv’s defensive borders, sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man who collected information for the occupiers about the locations and movements of the Defense Forces in the territory of the Vovchansk community was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"First of all, he was interested in the geolocation of fortifications and fortified areas that ensure the defense of the regional center from the north-east. The occupiers needed the intelligence to conduct rocket and bomb and artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

SSU officers detained the Russian agent as a result of a special operation in the region in November 2023," the statement said.

See more: All members of Russian "election commission" operating during occupation of Kherson region detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The perpetrator is a 42-year-old resident of Vovchansk who was recruited by the Russian special services during the occupation of the community. Then the occupiers put him in a "standby" mode, and in July 2023, they assigned him his first tasks.

To fulfill them, he traveled around the district by public transport and secretly recorded the locations of possible deployment of Ukrainian troops. He "reported" the information he received to the FSB using an anonymous chat in a messenger.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found the offender guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The man was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

See more: He was adjusting missile strikes and wanted to escape to occupiers’ positions: SSU detained FSS "mole" in Kharkiv region. PHOTO