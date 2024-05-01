SSU conducts counter-intelligence activities in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, the main locations are Sofiyska and Mykhailivska squares. PHOTOS

In the morning of 1 May 2024, the SBU conducts planned counterintelligence (security) measures in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

Where do the SSU's counterintelligence activities take place?

As noted, the main locations include Sophia and Mykhailivska Squares and the surrounding area.

The SSU assures that the main purpose of the measures is to check and strengthen the counter-sabotage protection of important state facilities and places of mass gatherings.

"The drills are being carried out jointly with the State Protection Department, the National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other units involved in the defence of the capital," the statement said.

According to the SSU, during the security measures, security forces:

inspect the territory and individual buildings and premises (apartments, offices, common areas of apartment buildings, public service facilities, etc.) to identify prohibited items;

check citizens who are in the central part of the city.

The drills will be conducted by the legal regime of martial law.

Restrictions during security measures

During these events, passage through the city streets may be restricted, citizens' documents may be checked and vehicles may be inspected.

The SSU also calls on citizens to understand possible inconveniences and respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement.

What documents can the SSU request?

As noted, it is necessary to have identification documents with you and to comply with the curfew regime.

"We emphasize that in its activities, the Security Service adheres to the principle of legality, constitutional inviolability of the rights and freedoms of citizens," the SSU summarises.

Earlier it was reported that the SSU and other defence forces had practiced coordinated actions in case of a breakthrough by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in the Rivne region.