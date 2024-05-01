SSU detains gang of "black gunsmiths" selling trophy machine guns and sniper rifles to criminals. PHOTOS

The SSU, together with the National Police, neutralised a criminal group that was selling weapons in different regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Detention of the organisers

As noted, as a result of a special operation in Kyiv and Lviv, two organisers of the gang were detained red-handed. The criminals tried to sell a batch of Russian-made sniper rifles to criminals.

Another five defendants were detained in the Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Among the items seized from the criminals were 59 combat grenades, more than a dozen Kalashnikov rifles, anti-personnel mines and machine guns.





The "black gunsmiths" scheme

According to the investigation, the defendants searched for potential clients through their own connections in the criminal environment.

They also regularly "monitored" specialised internet platforms for the sale of various weapons, where, in particular, they posted their "offers".





After receiving the "order", the criminals packed it in boxes from household appliances and sent them by post to the "addressee". In this way, they tried to disguise their "goods". But they failed, as the SSU had already documented every step of the group's criminal activity.

The defendants allegedly obtained weapons and ammunition for sale primarily from the sites of former hostilities near the frontline.

The munitions were then stored in specially equipped caches on the territory of their own households and local garage cooperatives.

Seizure of weapons

During the search, additional items were seized from the caches:

28 combat pistols, including Makarov and TT systems;

more than 10 Dragunov sniper rifles;

3 submachine guns;

almost 3.5 thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibres.





What threatens attackers

Currently, two organisers of the group have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives committed by a group of persons).

They are currently in custody. An investigation is underway to bring all the gang members to justice. They face up to 7 years in prison.