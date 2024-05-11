Russia was preparing terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9. SSU detained the performers red-handed - spokesman of SSU, Dekhtiarenko

Russia was planning terrorist attacks in Kyiv on 9 May, prepared by the Russian GRU. The Security Service managed to prevent hostile provocations.

This was stated by the spokesman of the SSU, Artem Dekhtiarenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The spokesman said that Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate, better known as the GRU, was behind the planning of the attacks.

"The SSU was proactive, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained red-handed. We have also collected evidence that unequivocally confirms the Russian trace," Dekhtiarenko said.

He also promised that the SSU would later provide details of the special operation.

